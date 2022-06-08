One Hospitalized After Assault At Grocery Store In Hudson Valley

Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
The area where a man was found stabbed following a dispute.
The area where a man was found stabbed following a dispute. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was seriously wounded after being stabbed during a dispute in front of a Hudson Valley grocery store.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the City of Poughkeepsie around 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, June 7,

Police responded to the Market Fresh store at 534 Main St., after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fight, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen, Clark said.

The wounded man was transported to Mid Hudson Regional hospital for treatment of his wounds and is expected to recover, Clark added.

The victim was unable to say what happened to him. Witnesses at the scene report the victim may have been in a dispute with two other males over narcotics, Clark added.

The victim had been armed with a hammer during the dispute, he had been disarmed and then stabbed, Clark said.

 Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

