One Dies In Fiery Rockland Single-Vehicle Crash

A driver was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Rockland when the car they were driving hit a tree and burst into flames.

The crash took place around 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, in Haverstraw on Letchworth Village Road and Storms Road, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, Lund said.

The crash is under investigation. Police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.