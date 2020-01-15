Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Will Start As Snow Before Changing To Wintry Mix, Causing Potentially Hazardous Travel
Police & Fire

One Charged With DWI During Route 59 Traffic Detail

Zak Failla
A man was arrested by Ramapo Police for alleged impaired driving.
A man was arrested by Ramapo Police for alleged impaired driving. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A special police traffic enforcement detail in Rockland County led to the arrest of a man for alleged impaired driving.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department conducted targeted traffic enforcement in the area of Route 59 and Airmont Road, extending to the New York State Thruway.

According to police, during the detail, 16 tickets were doled out by officers for violations that included failing to yield to traffic making a left turn from North Airmont Road onto Route 59, failing to yield to traffic making a left turn from Route 59 onto North Airmont Road, passing steady red lights, disobeying a traffic control device, avoiding an intersection, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police noted that a sector officer who was patrolling the area of Route 59 and Route 306, observed a vehicle traveling south on Saddle River Road, pass through a steady red signal at Old Nyack Turnpike in Monsey.

The officer stopped the car and found the operator - whose name has not been released - to be intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and cited for passing a red light.

