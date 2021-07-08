One Arrested, One At Large After Home Invasion In Area, Police Say

One suspect was apprehended by police in Westchester and another is at large following an armed home invasion overnight, police said.

Investigators from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the area of South Sixth Avenue and West Third Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, where there was a report of a gunshot in the area.

Upon arrival at the intersection, officers were met by an area resident who said that two suspects entered a South Sixth Avenue home illegally while brandishing firearms.

Police said that during the interview with the resident, officers heard gunshots from in front of the South Sixth Avenue home, at which point two vehicles fled the scene.

One vehicle, a blue Nissan Sentra being driven by Bronx resident Yorddy Nunez, fled east on West Third Street before losing control and crashing into city-owned property near 70 West Third Street, which was damaged but remained operable.

According to police, Nunez attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was quickly tracked down by officers. A .45 caliber handgun was also recovered from the scene.

Charges against Nunez are pending.

The second vehicle, a black BMW was last seen speeding away south on South Fifth Avenue toward the Bronx.

Police said that the home invasion remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

