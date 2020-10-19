One Arrested At Popular Craft Beer Bar Following Shooting

A 40-year-old area resident was arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the leg during a brawl at a popular local craft beer bar.

Michael Taback, 40, of the Town of Newburgh, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, a short time after the incident which took place in the parking lot of the Golden Rail Ale House, at 29 Old North Plank Road, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. Peter Talarico.

Taback was arrested after officers responded to the bar following reports of a verbal altercation taking place in the parking lot, police said.

According to Talarico, the victim allegedly got into an argument with a woman inside the bar. The victim was then confronted by Taback, who was with the woman, inside the bar.

After having words with Taback, the victim left the bar and was talking with friends in the parking lot when Taback and the woman confronted him again, Talarico said.

The confrontation quickly became psychical when Taback allegedly began hitting the victim in the head with a pistol multiple times before shooting him once in the leg, Talarico said.

Taback and the woman then fled the scene in a vehicle, he added.

A short time later, police stopped Taback, and he was arrested. The woman, Taback, and the victim were all transported to a local hospital. Taback and the woman were released after being treated for injuries sustained during the fight.

The victim was hospitalized for a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

Taback was charged with first-degree assault following his release from the hospital and is being held on a $50,000 bond by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

