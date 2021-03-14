Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Officers Race In To Help Rescue Two Kids During Rockland House Fire

The officers shown pulling the children to safety.
The officers shown pulling the children to safety.

Three police officers in the Hudson Valley are being hailed as heroes for helping to rescue two children after a house fire broke out.

It happened in North Rockland on Saturday morning, March 13.

When officers arrived at the scene in Stony Point, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

As firefighters went to work, the officers swooped in and pulled two children to safety.

"Great work by PO's Agovino, Ferrara, and Mari at an early morning house fire," the Stony Point Polie Department posted on Facebook, sharing a photo of the incident (shown above). "Thankfully everyone evacuated safely. 

"Tremendous work by our VOLUNTEER Fire Departments and EMS - Wayne Hose Company #1 Stony Point Fire Dept, Stony Point Ambulance Corps, Thiells Fire Department, West Haverstraw FD, Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1, Fort Montgomery FD. Special thank you to the unknown photographer who shared these photos with our officers."

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

