Officer Shot, Wounded After Exchanging Gunfire With Suspect In Area

A police officer was shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in the Hudson Valley.

The officer was responding to a domestic dispute at a home in Orange County on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown on Saturday, Aug. 29 at about 7:45 p.m.

The officer was shot and then returned fire, Middletown Police said. The suspect also was wounded.

The officer, who was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle, after being flagged down, pulled his vehicle to the side of the road and exited his patrol car to speak with the woman who had requested assistance, said Middletown Police.

As the officer attempted to obtain information from the woman about the incident, a male subject emerged from the residence and fired a handgun, striking the police officer in the left forearm, Middletown Police said. The officer immediately returned fire, striking the male subject, said police.

Following the shooting, the injured officer requested assistance, and additional officers responded to the location.

Once the officers were on scene, the male suspect was secured, and officers began providing medical assistance to the injured officer and the suspect, said police.

Both individuals were then transported to Garnet Regional Medical Center, however, the suspect was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for more advanced care, said police. A loaded firearm was recovered from the scene.

In accordance with the Orange County Officer-Involved Shooting Protocol, the incident will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.

"The City of Middletown Police Department will provide full cooperation in assisting these agencies with conducting a thorough review of the incident," Middletown Police said. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

