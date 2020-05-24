Officer-Involved Shooting Involving Hudson Valley Man Under Investigation

A Hudson Valley man was shot and killed in an incident involving the New Jersey State Police on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey.

Ir happened at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 23, in Bass River, in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The victim has been identified as Dutchess County resident Maurice S. Gordon, 28, of Poughkeepsie, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.