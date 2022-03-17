Officer Dragged By Car While Trying To Arrest Shoplifting Suspect In Area, Police Say

A police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a fleeing shoplifting suspect in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, at the Home Depot store located on North Road.

The loss prevention employee gave a physical description of the suspect, later identified as John Vanleuven Jr., age 29, and followed him on foot to the area of North Road and West Cedar Street, said the Town of Poughkeepsie Police.

A Town of Poughkeepsie police officer was arriving in the area at that time and spotted Vanleuven running into the parking lot of Campus Deli, located at 11 Marist Drive, police said.

Vanleuven then entered a vehicle that was left unattended, parked in the parking lot, which was running with the keys inside it. The officer ran up to the vehicle and attempted to physically remove Vanleuven from the vehicle to prevent him from stealing the vehicle, police said.

Vanleuven physically resisted the officer and stepped on the accelerator of the vehicle to flee the area, with the officer still attempting to restrain the suspect, and the officer was carried along with the vehicle as it fled, they added.

The vehicle then struck two parked cars that were in the parking lot, jumped over the curb and grassy area, and entered the roadway of North Road, police said.

The police officer was being dragged in the roadway, while Vanleuven continued to press on the accelerator, they added.

Vanleuven was still operating the vehicle and dragging the officer when it struck the center median on North Road, causing the vehicle to partially go airborne and strike another vehicle that was traveling north on North Road.

Both vehicles came to rest on the grassy area on the east side of North Road. Vanleuven and the officer were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and both were pinned underneath the vehicle, police said.

Both Vanleuven and the officer sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

Police said once able, he will be charged with:

Assault

Assault on a peace officer

Reckless endangerment

Grand larceny

Criminal mischief

Two counts of petit larceny

Resisting arrest

This incident is still under investigation and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses to the incident to please call 845-485-3666.

