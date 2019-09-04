Off-Duty NYPD Sergeant Accused Of Stealing Clothes From Macy's

An off-duty NYPD sergeant was nabbed for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Westchester.

Sgt. Eva Pena, 41, was arrested at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the store at the Cross County Shopping Center in Yonkers, based on a complaint from Macy's loss prevention officer, said Yonkers Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

According to Politopoulos, Pena was allegedly caught attempting to leave the store with approximately $359 of unpaid merchandise in her purse.

Pena, who is assigned to the Bronx Public Housing Unit, has been suspended.

She was charged with petit larceny and released with a desk appearance ticket, Politopoulos said.

