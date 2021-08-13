NYS Police Investigators Association Calls For More Control Over Governor's Detail Post-Cuomo

The president of an association representing state police investigators in New York is calling for more control over the management of the governor's protective services unit following the attorney general's report finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, including a state trooper assigned to protect him.

The New York State Police Investigators Association President Tim Dymond told CBS News that he believes there is "plenty" of room for improvement in the detail under the leadership of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become New York's 57th governor once Cuomo steps down.

NYSPIA President Tim Dymond spoke with CBS news yesterday

The NYSPIA previously called for Cuomo's resignation and for him to apologize following the release of New York AG's Letitia James' 165-page report, which included allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The state trooper who spoke out against Cuomo testified that he kissed her and made comments that made her uncomfortable.

"This situation clearly demonstrates that the Governor’s control of all aspects of who serves on his protective detail leads to opportunities for impropriety," NYSPIA said in the statement released on Monday, Aug. 9, calling for Cuomo's resignation.

"This situation clearly demonstrates that the Governor's control of all aspects of who serves on his protective detail leads to opportunities for impropriety," NYSPIA said in the statement released on Monday, Aug. 9, calling for Cuomo's resignation.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, Aug. 10, saying he would step down as governor on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

"The Governor has made the right decision as he could no longer effectively lead the state," Dymond said in a statement. "While we appreciate that he apologized to our fellow trooper, it is unfortunate that it took him so long to do so.

"We hope that he, other elected officials, and everyone can learn from this sad episode in New York’s history."

