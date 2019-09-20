NYPD Officer Charged With Attempting To Molest 10-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly molesting his friend's 10-year-old daughter while she was at work.

Shaun Frazier, 39, of Brooklyn, was arrested outside his home by fellow officers around 7 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, on charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child, said the NYPD.

Prosecutors said during his arraignment that he allegedly licked the child’s underwear and then asked her to watch as he masturbated, the New York Daily News reported.

Frazier was babysitting the girl and a 5-year-old boy on Thursday, Sept. 5 when the girl told officials she saw him licking her underwear, the Daily News said.

“He (then) asked if he could lick her underwear,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Gwen Barnes said during his arraignment.

The girl ran to a bedroom, shortly after Frazier allegedly “asked her to come into the room where he was on the mom’s bed, where he was masturbating," the Daily News reported.

"He had his penis out,” the prosecutor said, according to the Daily News. “He asked her if she wanted to see him come.”

The child attempted to call her mother but Frazier allegedly took her phone, the Daily News said.

The five-year veteran, who is assigned to the department's Building Maintenance Section, denied the claims during his arraignment.

He was released without bail. The child and her family were provided orders of protection, the News said.

Police said Frazier is suspended until his criminal case is resolved.

