NYPD: Hudson Valley Woman Raped In Manhattan After Asking For Directions

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a man for questioning in connection with the rape of a Westchester woman.

Police said the incident took place when the 31-year-old Yonkers resident told police that around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, on the way to visit a friend, she became lost and asked the man for directions.

The man then grabbed her by the arm and led her to a location in the vicinity of West 51st Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue, where he allegedly raped her, said NYPD officials.

He then fled northbound on Broadway at 52nd Street, NYPD said.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back, and right leg. She was transported by EMS in stable condition to an area hospital.

The man is described as being Hispanic, with close-cut hair, wearing a white shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM , or on Twitter @NYPDTips .

All calls are strictly confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.