NYC Resident Accused Of Starting Wildfire In Region

A New York City resident allegedly violated the statewide brush burn ban which caused a wildland fire in the region.

On Tuesday, March 22 at 4:15 p.m., state forest rangers responded to an open burn in Sullivan County off Route 209 in the town of Mamakating, said the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

A 41-year-old Manhattan resident was burning brush and had left the fire unattended, DEC officials said.

Due to high winds and dry conditions, the fire spread to approximately 2.5 acres of land.

Westbrookville Fire responded and had the fire under control by 4:45 p.m., the department said.

Tickets were issued to the unidentified person who started the fire for violating New York's statewide brush burn ban, DEC said.

New York's annual statewide brush burning ban is in effect through Saturday, May 14.

Since 2009, DEC has enforced the ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires each spring.

Under the ban, backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, are allowed.

Small cooking fires are also allowed, but only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.

"People should never leave these or any fires unattended and must extinguish them," DEC said.

Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round.

