NY Teacher Charged With Raping Student, Police Say

A New York teacher has been arrested and accused of raping a 15-year-old student in 2013.

Long Island resident Timothy Harrison, age 46, of Oak Beach, was arrested on Thursday, March 3, and charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Harrison was arrested during a traffic stop at about 7:40 a.m. on the Robert Moses Causeway at Route 27A in West Islip, police said.

Administrators from the Babylon Union Free School District contacted police in October 2021 about allegations of misconduct involving district staff, prompting detectives to begin the investigation.

In November 2021, a woman told investigators she had a sexual relationship with Harrison in 2013 when she was 15 years old and he was 38, police reported.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, March 4, police said.

Police asked anyone who believes they may be a victim of Harrison to call detectives at 631-852-8791.

