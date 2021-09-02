NY State Police Searching For Missing 36-Year-Old Man

Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old man who was last seen in upstate New York.

The New York State Police reported that Andrew Siskavich was reported missing from the city of Plattsburgh in Clinton County. Police said he was last seen on Hamilton Street on Thursday, Aug. 2.

Help us find this missing man. 36-year-old Andrew Siskavich is missing from the city of Plattsburgh. He was last seen on... Posted by New York State Police on Thursday, September 2, 2021

State Police said Siskavich's family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 518-873-2750.

