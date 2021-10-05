Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice


Breaking News: Off-Duty Police Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Crash In Area
Police & Fire

NY State Police Issue Alert For 22-Year-Old Wanted For Multiple Felonies

Nicole Valinote
Deven Hotaling
Deven Hotaling Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Two warrants were issued for the arrest of Deven Hotaling, who is from the Columbia County village of Philmont, after he failed to appear for court dates, State Police reported on Monday, Oct. 4.

Police said in May of 2020, Hotaling was arrested by authorities in Livingston for forcibly stealing more than $1,700 from a ride share driver. He was charged with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny.

In August of that year, he was arrested on a second-degree arson charge for setting fire to an occupied home, authorities said. 

Police said he is known to frequent the village of Catskill and the greater Albany area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 845-677-7300 and reference case # 9770210.

