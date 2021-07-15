Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
NY State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing Hudson Valley Teen

Police said Ejana Diaz, age 17, of Ulster County, left her home sometime between June 29 and June 30.

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley teen.

Police said Ulster County resident Ejana Diaz, age 17, of Kerhonkson, left her home sometime between 11 p.m. on June 29 and 8 a.m. on June 30.

Authorities said she is about 5-foot-5, and she weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

