NY Police Ask Public For Help Locating Teen Who Has Been Missing More Than A Month

Nicole Valinote
Giovanni Spagnola
Giovanni Spagnola Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen more than a month ago.

Giovanni Spagnola was last seen in the Onondaga County town of Cicero on Wednesday, Feb. 2, police said in an announcement on Tuesday, March 15.

Giovanni is described as being 5-foot-5 inches and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police reported. 

Authorities said Giovanni may be in the Auburn area in Cayuga County.

Police asked anyone with information about Giovanni's whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

