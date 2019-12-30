Numerous Shootings, Stabbing, Shots Fired Incidents Reported Over Weekend In City Of Newburgh

City of Newburgh police responded to numerous reports of shootings, stabbings and shots fired incidents over the weekend.

The rush of calls began around 6:31 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, when police responded to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital for a report of stabbing victim, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

The victim was seemingly intoxicated and was able to tell investigators where the incident occurred.

A short time later, around 6:54 p.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter Activation that showed eight gunshots in the area of 103 William St., Rutigliano said.

While responding to that area a separate Shot Spotter Activation came in reporting three gunshots in the area of 112 William St.

Officers responded to the area of the notifications and were able to locate one victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was uncooperative on the scene and transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, police responded to another Shot Spotter call around 6:34 p.m. in the area of 76 Courtney Ave.

Officers on the scene were able to locate shell casings but were unable to locate any victims.

A canvass for witnesses who were cooperative was unsuccessful.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, officers received a call around 10 p.m., from Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The man was initially uncooperative and then was rushed into surgery due to receiving several stab wounds to his abdomen.

He has since come out of surgery and is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on the above incidents is asked to call 845-569-7509 all calls will be kept confidential.

