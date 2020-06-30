New York State Police To Monitor Illegal Fireworks Crossing Border

As fireworks continue to blast at all hours of the night throughout New York, State Police troopers have been tasked with keeping a closer eye on potentially illegal products crossing into the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he is directing New York State Police to launch a Fireworks Enforcement Detail to prevent illegal fireworks from being brought into the state.

Cuomo said that specifically, fireworks have been brought into the state largely from Pennsylvania.

“Fireworks are dangerous and illegal,” he said on Monday, June 29. “Some nights it sounds like the Wild West with the fireworks going off. I’ve never heard it like this before.”

In addition to State Police, Cuomo said that he will be providing local governments with additional enforcement tools to “help put an end to the use of abrasive illegal fireworks in our communities.”

“These fireworks are disturbing people and are dangerous,” he added. “People and children get hurt every year. It’s illegal, and police departments need to enforce the law.

“We’ve seen coming in from the state of Pennsylvania, so we’ll be focusing on that route for the transmission of the fireworks,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to deal with this issue, but local governments need to take this seriously.

“I know there’s a lot going on, but this is illegal and dangerous, and we need to stop it.”

