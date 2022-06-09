Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'Suicidal' Man Rescued From Bridge In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Police & Fire

New York State Police Search For Missing 28-Year-Old Man

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel Wahl
Daniel Wahl Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Daniel Wahl was last seen on Sunday, June 5, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the Onondaga County town of Salina, police reported on Wednesday, June 8.

He is described as being 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, police said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about Wahl's whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.