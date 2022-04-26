New York State Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing teenager from New York who was last seen more than a week ago.

Brandon King was last seen leaving his Franklin County residence in the town of Malone at about 7 a.m. on Friday, April 15, New York State Police reported on Tuesday, April 26.

Malone is located about 35 miles from Potsdam.

King is described as being 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, state police said.

Police said Brandon was last seen wearing black clothing.

State police asked anyone with information about Brandon's whereabouts to call Investigator Bishop at 518-483-5000 and refer to case #10794852.

