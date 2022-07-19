New York State Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 15-year-old girl.

Karli Crosby was last seen leaving her home in the Jefferson County town of Brownville on Saturday, July 16, police reported.

She is described as being 5-foot-4 and 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, authorities said.

Police said Karli may be in the Syracuse or Camillus area.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Karli's whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.