New Year's Day Fire Destroys Palisades Interstate Parkway Police HQ

A New Year's Day fire roared through Palisades Interstate Parkway Police headquarters.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was at the scene, and both the State Police and state a state fire marshal were requested.

The fire broke out around 11:45 a.m. in the police chief's office and quickly spread through the barracks in Alpine, destroying the police station.

The blaze went to four alarms because of problems with water pressure, responders said.

It was declared under control in less than an hour.

Responding fire companies included: Closter, Alpine, Norwood, Northvale, Demarest, Tenafly, Fort Lee, Ridgefield and Sparkill.

Engines from Old Tappan and Closter were standing by at Alpine fire headquarters. Closter EMS and Rescue also responded, as did an EMS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

The same building burned in the early 1970s.

