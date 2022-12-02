New Update: Rockland County School Bus Crash Injures 7 Students, Driver, Police Say

Police are investigating a school bus crash in the Hudson Valley that sent seven children and the bus driver to the hospital.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, on north South Gate Drive in the village of New Hempstead.

The bus, operated by the Ribnitzer schools, had 22 people onboard including the driver at the time of the crash, said Capt. Daniel Hyman of the Ramapo Police.

An investigation has determined that the bus had veered off the road scraping against a telephone pole and striking a tree before proceeding through a driveway where it struck two unoccupied vehicles, Hyman said.

The bus then continued down a grass hill striking multiple trees and ultimately colliding with a house located at 37 north South Gate Drive, Hyman added.

Hyman said the driver, a 37-year-old man, who was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor abrasions to his head, was tested and shows no signs of impairment.

Of the students onboard, seven were transported to Westchester Medical Center with various injuries. Five students were evaluated for minor bumps and bruises, and two five-year-old students sustained more serious injuries, none of which are life-threatening, he added.

“We are saddened to learn that there may have been injuries in this morning’s bus crash in Ramapo and hope and pray that all involved - the children, drivers, and any passengers - make a swift recovery," said Rockland County legislators. "We thank everyone who rushed to aid those involved in this terrible accident. “

The Ramapo Police crash investigation unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.