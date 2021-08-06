New Police Chief Takes Command In Clarkstown

There's a new police chief in Rockland County, a man who has served as a police officer in the Hudson Valley for more than 34 years.

Interim Chief Jeffrey Wanamaker was selected to serve as the next chief of the town of Clarkstown following a vote by Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann and the Town Board on Thursday, Aug. 5.

In addition to the chief's position, the board also voted to elected Lt. Glenn Cummings to serve as Captain and promoted Sgt. Joseph Dwyer to the rank of Lieutenant for the Town of Clarkstown Police Department.

“I am truly honored to serve as your Chief of Police,” said Wanamaker. “I could not be prouder of this department, our officers and support staff’s professionalism and compassion never wavered in providing superior service to the Clarkstown community, and we will continue to provide the town with exceptional service.”

Wanamaker has served with the Clarkstown Police Department for over 34 years.

Since joining the department he has been assigned as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, special operations sergeant, patrol lieutenant, administrative lieutenant, captain, member of both the Honor Guard and Critical Incident Response Team.

A graduate of Nyack Schools, Wanamaker received a bachelor of arts from SUNY Oneonta and a master's degree from Seton Hall University.

He attended the FBI National Academy and has received numerous awards throughout his career.

Cummings has served with the Clarkstown Police Department for 23 years. He previously held the ranks of patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and administrative lieutenant.

Dwyer has served with the Clarkstown Police Department for over 24 years. He has previously held the rank of patrol officer, patrol sergeant and is a member of the Accident Investigation Team.

