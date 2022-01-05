New Info: One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Icy Roadway In Region

Police in Westchester County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred during an ice storm on an entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway

The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the driver of a Mercedes sedan exited the eastbound Cross County Parkway onto a ramp that connects to the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Mount Vernon, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

According to O'Leary, a multi-vehicle accident had occurred on the ramp due to icy conditions and vehicles were at a standstill.

The driver of the Mercedes brought his car to a stop and got out. Another vehicle traveling down the ramp slid on the ice, striking the victim and his vehicle, O'Leary said.

The Mercedes driver, a New York City resident, suffered fatal injuries. Passersby attempted CPR as did EMS personnel but the man could not be revived, he added.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

In addition, O'Leary said this morning’s icy conditions caused dozens of accidents on Westchester’s parkways, including a multi-vehicle pileup on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway near Boston Post Road in Pelham.

In that incident, more than 24 vehicles were involved, O'Leary said.

Several injuries were reported, none life-threatening.

