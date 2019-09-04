New Evidence Leads To Second Arrest Of Estranged Husband In Missing Mom Case

Connecticut State Police have arrested the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos for a second time after new evidence has surfaced in the case.

Fotis Dulos was arrested around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, by state police at his Farmington home, said the Connecticut State Police.

Following his arrest, he was transported to the Bridgeport Correctional Center for processing, state police said.

No additional information has been released. State police said they will provide more information after Dulos has been processed later Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, has not been seen since dropping off her five children at school on Friday, May 24. Her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned on the side of Lapham Road near Waveny Park after she was reported missing.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested on Saturday, June 1, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. The arrest came after they were allegedly seen on video surveillance dumping garbage bags in more than 30 spots in Hartford in which bloody items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood were found.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are free on $500,000 bail.

Since Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, there have been numerous twists and turns in the case, including a battle over the couple's five children, a battle over money owed the missing woman's mother, a comparison to the book "Gone Girl," by Fotis Dulos's attorney, and a homeless man who told allegedly told police he found a bloody knife and pillow in a dumpster in the area where Fotis Dulos allegedly dumped numerous items.

The man said he traded the bloody knife for drugs.

New Canaan Police and state police have conducted numerous searches and have combed through the more than 1,4000 tips the department received following her disappearance.

Following a search of her home, police said there were signs Jennifer Dulos was the victim of a “serious physical assault” after finding blood stains and spatter in the garage area.

The children are currently in the custody of their grandmother in New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

