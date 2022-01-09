New Details Released On Horrific NY Fire Claiming Lives Of At Least 19, Including Nine Children

New details have been released on a historic, devastating fire in which 19 people in a New York City apartment building.

The New York City Fire Department reported on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 9, that about 200 of its members responded to the five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx.

Nine of the 19 confirmed people who died were children.

"We have over 32 people who have life-threatening injuries, we have nine serious injuries, and 22 injuries that are non-life-threatening," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul rushed to the scene to console families who lost loved ones.

"We rebuild their lives and give them hope, especially those who came all the way from Africa, Gambia, in search of a better life right here in this great borough, the borough of the Bronx," Hochul said. "They're part of our family and when I prepare my budget this week, I'm going to establish a victims' compensation fund for the individuals I just sat with and said I will not forget you. There'll be money to help them find new housing, for burial costs, for whatever they need.

"We'll take care of them because that's what we do here in the State of New York. We are here for the Bronx and we're here for anyone who needs us. And I thank the leadership of our mayor, our (FDNY) Commissioner (Daniel) Nigro, and all the men and women in uniform who went into a building, not knowing their own fate, and they still went in there and rescued people.

"And that's why I'm so proud to be the governor of a state like this. You cannot keep us down ever. We are united together. Thank you. And may God bless the individuals who are suffering and the souls of those we lost, particularly the children."

Adams said "This is horrific, horrific, painful moment for the City of New York.

"The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair to our city.

"We have one member of service who was also removed to the hospital.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed during modern times."

The commissioner of FDNY called the fire the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in the Bronx in 1990, which killed 87 people, NBC New York reported.

