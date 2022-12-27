New Details Released After Young Orange County Boy Struck, Killed By Bus On Christmas Morning

New details have been released after a young boy was struck and killed by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree.

State Police said that an investigation revealed that a yellow 2022 Blue Bird Bus from EMESS Transportation was traveling northeast when the 6-year-old ran into the roadway in front of the bus at which time he was struck.

The vehicle continued to travel on, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The bus and the bus driver returned to the scene a short time later, said police.

"The operator was not impaired and at this point the accident appears to be non-criminal in nature," state police said.

The child has been identified as a boy named Efraim Yaakov Lebowitz according to a report by hamodia.com.

If any members of the public witnessed the incident, they are asked to please call state police in Haverstraw at 845-344-5300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

