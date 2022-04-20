New Details Released After Officer Shot, Hospitalized In Hudson Valley

New details have emerged after a police officer in Westchester nearing his retirement was shot by a suspect during a weapons investigation.

In Yonkers, an officer and suspect were both taken to area hospitals after a shooting in the area of Elm Street and Linden Street in the city, police announced shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

According to officials, members of the Yonkers Police Department and an FBI agent were conducting a gun investigation and attempted to apprehend three suspects in a bodega prior to the shooting, during which one officer took a bullet to the abdomen.

The officers involved were in plainclothes at the time of the shooting. and not in uniform, police said.

The FBI agent reportedly returned fire and struck the suspect, who has died from his injuries, authorities announced. The officer is being treated and evaluated at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in critical condition.

According to reports, the officer who suffered the shooting. was one week away from retiring from the force.

The name of the detective and suspect have not been released.

No other details have been released as multiple witnesses are being interviewed by law enforcement.

The Yonkers Police Department is expected to release more information on Wednesday afternoon.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

