New Details: Police Looking For Suspects In Shooting Of 22-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

The shooting happened in New Rochelle at 345 Main St.

Police have released new details regarding the suspects of a Westchester County shooting that left a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 at around 1 p.m., police responded to a shooting in New Rochelle at 345 Main St. (Route 1), where they found the man wounded on the sidewalk after being shot three times, New Rochelle Police said. 

Police then administered first aid to the victim, who is originally from Mount Vernon but now lives in New Rochelle, before taking him to a hospital where he is now in stable condition, according to police. 

The victim was the intended target of the shooting, according to authorities. 

The suspect of the shooting left in a dark-colored sedan that likely had multiple occupants inside it, police said in an update on Thursday, Nov. 10. 

Anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.