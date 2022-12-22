New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports

The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported.

Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Mills was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, after she had last been seen leaving her home in Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse, on Monday, Dec. 12, police said.

In an update on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shared further details about the search.

The DEC said State Police requested assistance from forest rangers on Friday, Dec. 16, after they found Mills' car parked at the trailhead for Appletree Point.

State Police used K9s, a drone, and a dive team to search for Mills.

The search continued over the weekend, and just before noon on Sunday, Dec. 18, rangers found Mills' remains in a gorge and used a rope system to recover her body, the DEC reported.

At 8 p.m., rangers brought Mills' body to New Hope Fire Department UTV.

The investigation into Mills' death is ongoing.

