New City Man, 32, Assaults, Injures Nurse At Nyack Hospital

Joe Lombardi
Nyack Hospital
Nyack Hospital Photo Credit: Nyack Hospital

A 32-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting and injuring a nurse at Nyack Hospital, police said.

The nurse reported that the man became disorderly and took a phone from her hand and then struck the side of her head with the phone causing injury on Wednesday, May 15, said Orangetown Police.

The man then allegedly pulled down and damaged ceiling tiles, pulled wires down from the ceiling and knocked over a computer monitor, according to police.

Aaron Kinlaw of New City was charged with second-degree felony assault as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor) and third-degree criminal tampering.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail pending a future court appearance in Nyack Justice Court.

