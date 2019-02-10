Nanuet Man Charged With DWAI After Two-Vehicle Route 9W Crash, Police Say

A man has been charged with DWAI after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9W.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 908 State Route 9W in the hamlet of Upper Grandview on Saturday, Sept. 28 around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2019 Subaru with damage to its front end and a 2017 Honda with rear-end damage, police say.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Subaru, identified as Andrew Murphy, 31, of Nanuet, was driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, according to police, who say that he was under the influence of prescription drugs and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Murphy was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where officers say he submitted to a chemical test by the New York State Police Lab with results pending.

Murphy was also found to have been driving with a conditional license at the time of the accident, police say. The conditional license was based on a previous DWAI conviction in violation of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony, according to police.

Murphy was processed and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and driving while ability impaired by drugs (first offense), a misdemeanor.

Murphy was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

