Police & Fire

Nanuet Man Accused Of Stabbing Puppy With Kitchen Knife

Kathy Reakes
The area the dog was stabbed.
The area the dog was stabbed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 2-month-old service dog with a kitchen knife in the area.

Rockland County resident Steve Salomon, age 32, of Nanuet, was arrested on Saturday, March 6, by Spring Valley Police, for stabbing a resident's service dog in the neck with a kitchen knife, said Detective Matt Galli.

According to Galli, the incident took place at the Gesner Gardens Apartment Complex when Salomon, who was known to the owner, stabbed the dog, then fled the area.

The puppy was quickly transported to a local animal hospital by its owner where it received numerous stitches to close the wound, but survived the attack, Galli said.

An investigation resulted in Salomon's arrest where he was charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was already at the Rockland County Jail when arrested, due to charges from other unrelated criminal matters,  Galli said.

