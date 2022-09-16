Murder Suspect Who Set Fire To Avoid Capture In Hudson Valley ID'd, Charged, Police Say

Police have identified a Northern Westchester man who has been apprehended after allegedly setting fire to a home in order to avoid being captured following the stabbing death of another man.

Peekskill resident Shane Gilleo, age 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and charged with murder and arson, said Det. Lt. Jack Galusha, of the Peekskill Police.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday when police responded to a call of a person stabbed in front of 7 N. James St., in Peekskill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 48-year-old Edward Reeves had suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and arm, Galusha said.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures for Reeves, who was then transported to Westchester Medical Center via ambulance. A short time later, Reeves was pronounced dead, he added.

Galusha said during an investigation, detectives learned Gilleo had barricaded himself inside a multi-family residence on the second floor at 10 Grant Ave.

During negotiations to encourage Gilleo to surrender, officers spotted smoke and fire inside the residence, Galusha said.

Gilleo then shattered a second-floor porch window and exited the house, Galusha added. He was arrested and transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Peekskill Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to successfully extinguish the fire.

A check of the house revealed nobody else to be inside, Galusha added. A fire investigation led by Westchester County Department of Public Safety investigators revealed that multiple fires were set inside the apartment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.