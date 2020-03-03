Contact Us
Multiple Injuries Reported In Rockland Crash Involving Pedestrian

Kathy Reakes
Multiple people were injured during a two-vehicle crash including a pedestrian. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Multiple people were injured during a two-vehicle crash that also involved a pedestrian in the area.

The crash took place on Monday, March 2, in Rockland County at the intersection of Bataan Road and Western Highway in Orangeburg, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Michael Taylor.

According to Taylor, two vehicles crashed into each other and then both vehicles hit a pedestrian who as on the sidewalk of the road.

Those involved in the crash included a 19-year-old male driving a 2012 Hyundai Sonata traveling south on Western Highway and another 19-year-old male traveling west on Bataan Road in a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, Taylor said.

Taylor did not say how people were injured or the severity of the injuries.

The patients were transported to Nyack Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital with the help of Pearl River Ambulance Corps and Piermont Ambulance Corps.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team at 845-359-3700.

