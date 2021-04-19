Multiple Fires At Area Apartment Complex Intentionally Set, State Police Say

State police say several fires at an area apartment complex that left 26 people displaced were intentionally set.

The two main fires at the Dutchess County facility began around 10:13 p.m., Sunday, April 18, at the Village at Merritt Park apartment in the Village of Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation on Monday, April 19, by the state police and Dutchess County found that seven rear back porches, which had paper products being stored for recycling, were set on fire at the 200 Building, 400 Building, and 800 Building, Hicks said.

Each building contains 24 apartments. All the families residing in the 200 Building were displaced due to extensive damage, he added.

Damage was minor to the 800 Building and damage appears mostly limited to the exterior on the 400 Building.

All occupants were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

“Thankfully no one was injured," said Captain John Ryan, Acting Troop K Commander. "What would motivate someone to do this is unclear at this time, but we will be working tirelessly to find out who did this and why. The community can expect to see a higher police presence in the area.”

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845- 677-7300.

