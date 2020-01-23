Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Contaminated Milk That Can Lead To Potentially Fatal Infection Sold In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Multiple Fire Departments Battling Three-Alarm Fire At Yeshiva Under Construction

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Fallsburg.
Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Fallsburg. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Multiple fire departments are battling a three-alarm blaze at a building under construction in Sullivan County that has closed a roadway.

The fire, which started in Fallsburg around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, is located at 84 Laurel Park Road, which is currently closed to traffic, said the Fallsburg Police Department.

The building, which was fully engulfed in flames, is reportedly a new yeshiva.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.