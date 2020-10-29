Multi-Vehicle Crash Injuries Three After Driver Falls Asleep At Wheel In Rockland, Police Say

A three-vehicle crash in Rockland County on Route 202 occurred after one of the drivers allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.

The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in the Pomona Section of Ramapo, said the Ramapo Police.

An initial investigation found that a black sedan was heading east when it crossed the double yellow line and struck two silver sedans that were traveling westbound, police said.

The operator of the black sedan told officers he fell asleep at the wheel.

Two people were transported to Nyack Hospital by Spring Hill Ambulance Corp, and one party was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance Corp.

All parties sustained minor injuries.

The Ramapo Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police. The crash investigation is continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.