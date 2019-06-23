Multi-State Search: CT Man Wanted For Murder After Stabbing Attack On Married Couple

A multi-state search is underway for a Connecticut man wanted by police after a man was killed and his wife critically injured during a stabbing attack in Nashville on Friday, June 21.

Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, of Kent, Connecticut (shown above) is being sought by police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. after Leigh Ann Zirkle, 58, fled the couple’s residence and collapsed in the street with significant wounds, including one to her neck, Metro Nashville Police said.

Neighbors rendered aid as officers and Nashville Fire Department paramedics responded. When officers arrived, they cleared the residence and found Donald Zirkle, 59, critically wounded at the rear. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Although seriously wounded, Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to communicate with detectives at the hospital. It appears that the Zirkles were sitting on their back porch when a stranger, described as a white man in his 20s to 30s with long blonde hair and a dirty yellow shirt, approached and asked for directions before attacking the couple with a sharp instrument, police said. Leigh Ann Zirkle was able to make it into the house and ran out the front door into the street.

The killer is thought to have fled in the Zirkle’s 2010 gray Toyota Camry bearing Tennessee license number NP5-937.

A silver Subaru sedan with Connecticut license plates was inexplicably parked in the street at the side of the house with its rear doors open. The car is registered to Bohning. His family in Connecticut told authorities there that they have not heard from him in several days. Bohning’s whereabouts are unknown. He may be in the victims’ Camry.

Anyone seeing the Bohning and/or the Camry is urged to immediately contact the Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600 or their local law enforcement agency.

