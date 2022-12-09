Movie Producer’s $6M NY Mansion Destroyed In Fire, Report Says

A multimillion-dollar New York mansion is a “100 percent loss” following an early-morning fire that drew multiple agencies.

Crews were dispatched to the Long Island home, located in Southampton on Edge of Woods Road, at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Southampton Fire spokesperson Chris Brenner.

By the time firefighters arrived, the nine-bedroom, 9,500 square-foot home was fully engulfed in flames, Brenner said.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Crews spent additional time putting out spot fires in a nearby wooded area that were sparked by falling and blowing embers, Brenner said.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out as the home was under construction.

NBC New York reports the home belongs to movie producer and writer Oren Aviv, whose credits include National Treasure and Hardcore Henry.

It last sold in June 2022 for $6.5 million, according to a listing on Zillow.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the North Sea, Hampton Bays, East Quogue, and Sag Harbor fire departments.

Brenner said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

