Motorcyclist Severely Injures Leg After Losing Control In Area, Police Say

A motorcycle rider received serious injuries to his leg after losing control of his vehicle and plowing into a guide rail in Tuxedo.

The crash took place around 12:12 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, when New York State Park Police Units responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on County Route 106 in the Town of Tuxedo, said Dan Keefe, spokesman for the state Office of Parks and Recreation.

Upon arrival at the scene, park police found that a 26-year-old man had lost control of his motorcycle, and slide into a guide rail on the shoulder of the roadway, Keefe said.

The man sustained a compound fracture to his right leg and was transported to Nyack Hospital by Tuxedo EMS for further medical treatment.

