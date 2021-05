A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer on an area roadway overnight.

The crash took place around 4:18 a.m., Tuesday, May 18 in Sullivan County in the town of Thompson, said New State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Neither the man's age nor place of residence has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

