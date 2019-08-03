Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Route 202 Crash With Car

Zak Failla
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Route 202 in Ramapo.
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Route 202 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was struck by a car at a precarious roadway on Route 202 in Ramapo, police said.

First responders in Ramapo responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 29 on Route 202.

According to police, a Honda Civic was making a left turn out of the Ramapo Equestrian Center when it struck a Yamaha motorcycle that was riding south on the roadway. The driver in the Honda also lost control of the vehicle during the collision and struck a nearby sign.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was transported by an ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

