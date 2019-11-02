Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In Upper GSP Crash Involving Nanuet Driver

A 39-year-old Morris County motorcyclist was killed in a Friday night crash on the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township, authorities said.

Preliminary indications were that a southbound Honda sedan driven by a 43-year-old Nanuet man "entered the lane of travel" of a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Simon Kerns of Chatham near Exit 166 just after 6 p.m., NJ State Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Yamaha struck the left side of the Honda, ejecting Kerns, the trooper said.

A witness told Daily Voice it appeared he'd been thrown nearly 30 feet.

Kerns was later pronounced dead at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Marchan said.

An investigation was continuing, the trooper said.

