Mother, Baby Suffer 'Significant' Injuries After Vehicle Crashes Into Westchester Barbershop

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman and her baby were struck by a vehicle in Westchester before the driver then plowed into a barbershop.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, on Lake Avenue in Yonkers.

Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank DiDomizio said the driver first hit a parked vehicle, struck the two pedestrians, and then struck the building.

"The pedestrians were a mother and child who suffered significant injuries but are stable at this time," DiDomizio said.

The barbershop was left with smashed glass and buckled doors. 

No word yet on the driver or the type of vehicle. 

The accident investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

