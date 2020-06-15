More Info Released After Man Found Dead In West Nyack Residence

A 26-year-old man found dead inside a home in Rockland was the victim of suicide.

The unidentified man was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14 by Clarkstown Police after responding to a report of an unresponsive man on Dutch Court in West Nyack, said Officer Norman Peters.

When officers arrived, they were directed by family members to a bedroom where the man was found and pronounced dead by Rockland Paramedic Services, Peters said.

A note was located in the room that advised first responders of a possible chemical-induced suicide, Peters said.

Firefighters with the West Nyack Fire Department and the Rockland County Hazmat unit were requested to the scene.

Hazmat officials determined there were no airborne chemicals or any other safety hazards, Peters said.

"The Clarkstown Police are saddened by incidents such as these when a life is lost," Peters said. "We would like to remind everyone that services are available such as The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline."

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress at 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

